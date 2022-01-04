Redistricting reveal coming Jan. 12
State lawmakers officially set a date to unveil an influential plan for redistricting that could transform Nashville's representation in Congress.
- The House Select Committee on Redistricting is scheduled to discuss its plan on Jan. 12, according to a meeting agenda.
Why it matters: The fate of Nashville's congressional district has been an open question for months. Next Wednesday will offer a concrete view of Republican thinking.
- The plan could reveal if the Republican-dominated General Assembly favors dividing Democratic U.S. Rep. Jim Cooper's district, which includes all of Davidson County, into multiple Republican districts.
What they're saying: Cooper spokesperson Katie Feldhaus tells Axios he was invited to the Jan. 12 meeting and wants to attend.
- Cooper has urged lawmakers to keep Nashville intact, saying efforts to carve the liberal city into multiple conservative districts would dilute the collective power of Nashville voters.
The intrigue: The House committee will also consider redistricting proposals from the public and Democrats.
- The state Senate is working on its own redistricting plan, and lawmakers will have to settle on one version before a final vote.
More Nashville stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Nashville.