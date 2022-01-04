3 hours ago - Politics

Redistricting reveal coming Jan. 12

Adam Tamburin
U.S. Rep. Jim Cooper, D-Nashville, sits at a desk explaining something with a hand in the air.
U.S. Rep. Jim Cooper, D-Nashville. Photo: Jonathan Mattise/AP

State lawmakers officially set a date to unveil an influential plan for redistricting that could transform Nashville's representation in Congress.

  • The House Select Committee on Redistricting is scheduled to discuss its plan on Jan. 12, according to a meeting agenda.

Why it matters: The fate of Nashville's congressional district has been an open question for months. Next Wednesday will offer a concrete view of Republican thinking.

  • The plan could reveal if the Republican-dominated General Assembly favors dividing Democratic U.S. Rep. Jim Cooper's district, which includes all of Davidson County, into multiple Republican districts.

What they're saying: Cooper spokesperson Katie Feldhaus tells Axios he was invited to the Jan. 12 meeting and wants to attend.

  • Cooper has urged lawmakers to keep Nashville intact, saying efforts to carve the liberal city into multiple conservative districts would dilute the collective power of Nashville voters.

The intrigue: The House committee will also consider redistricting proposals from the public and Democrats.

  • The state Senate is working on its own redistricting plan, and lawmakers will have to settle on one version before a final vote.
