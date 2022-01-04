Redistricting reveal coming Jan. 12

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

State lawmakers officially set a date to unveil an influential plan for redistricting that could transform Nashville's representation in Congress.

The House Select Committee on Redistricting is scheduled to discuss its plan on Jan. 12, according to a meeting agenda.

Why it matters: The fate of Nashville's congressional district has been an open question for months. Next Wednesday will offer a concrete view of Republican thinking.

The plan could reveal if the Republican-dominated General Assembly favors dividing Democratic U.S. Rep. Jim Cooper's district, which includes all of Davidson County, into multiple Republican districts.

What they're saying: Cooper spokesperson Katie Feldhaus tells Axios he was invited to the Jan. 12 meeting and wants to attend.

Cooper has urged lawmakers to keep Nashville intact, saying efforts to carve the liberal city into multiple conservative districts would dilute the collective power of Nashville voters.

The intrigue: The House committee will also consider redistricting proposals from the public and Democrats.