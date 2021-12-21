COVID-19 testing interest spikes
COVID-19 testing is spiking heading into a busy holiday weekend and the rise of the Omicron variant.
By the numbers: City data provided to Axios shows testing demand started surging Thursday and Friday.
- 1,955 people were tested at city-run sites last week, up from 1,576 the prior week.
Why it matters: Fast and reliable testing remains a pivotal tool in the fight against the virus, particularly as millions of Tennesseans prepare to travel and visit with family members this weekend.
- The Omicron variant and rising case numbers are creating testing strains in other parts of the country, although Nashville officials say local sites are running smoothly.
The details: Testing and vaccination sites off Charlotte Avenue and outside the old Kmart on Murfreesboro Pike will remain open with normal hours through Thursday.
- Additional pop-ups for vaccines and testing are also available this week.
Zoom out: More than 2.6 million Tennessee residents are expected to travel for Christmas, according to AAA projections.
- That's a 35% jump over last year.
More Nashville stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Nashville.