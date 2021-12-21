Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

COVID-19 testing is spiking heading into a busy holiday weekend and the rise of the Omicron variant.

By the numbers: City data provided to Axios shows testing demand started surging Thursday and Friday.

1,955 people were tested at city-run sites last week, up from 1,576 the prior week.

Why it matters: Fast and reliable testing remains a pivotal tool in the fight against the virus, particularly as millions of Tennesseans prepare to travel and visit with family members this weekend.

The Omicron variant and rising case numbers are creating testing strains in other parts of the country, although Nashville officials say local sites are running smoothly.

The details: Testing and vaccination sites off Charlotte Avenue and outside the old Kmart on Murfreesboro Pike will remain open with normal hours through Thursday.

Additional pop-ups for vaccines and testing are also available this week.

Zoom out: More than 2.6 million Tennessee residents are expected to travel for Christmas, according to AAA projections.