Southwest expanding Nashville routes
Southwest Airlines is boosting its Nashville travel schedule to record highs next year.
- The airline will have 138 daily departures out of Nashville International by summer 2022, according to a statement from the airport.
The details: Southwest is adding additional flights to existing routes and will be launching a new route from Nashville to Portland, Maine in June.
Between the lines: BNA has been in the midst of a growth spurt, with more than $1 billion going toward construction, and the airport authority approved plans to move forward with another round of expansion last month.
