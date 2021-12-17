Southwest expanding Nashville routes

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Southwest Airlines is boosting its Nashville travel schedule to record highs next year.

The airline will have 138 daily departures out of Nashville International by summer 2022, according to a statement from the airport.

The details: Southwest is adding additional flights to existing routes and will be launching a new route from Nashville to Portland, Maine in June.

Between the lines: BNA has been in the midst of a growth spurt, with more than $1 billion going toward construction, and the airport authority approved plans to move forward with another round of expansion last month.