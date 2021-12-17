57 mins ago - Business

Southwest expanding Nashville routes

Adam Tamburin
Southwest Airlines is boosting its Nashville travel schedule to record highs next year.

  • The airline will have 138 daily departures out of Nashville International by summer 2022, according to a statement from the airport.

The details: Southwest is adding additional flights to existing routes and will be launching a new route from Nashville to Portland, Maine in June.

Between the lines: BNA has been in the midst of a growth spurt, with more than $1 billion going toward construction, and the airport authority approved plans to move forward with another round of expansion last month.

