Poll: Gov. Bill Lee's support slips
A majority of Tennesseans still approve of Gov. Bill Lee but his support is slipping, according to a new poll of registered voters released this morning by Vanderbilt University.
- The Vanderbilt Poll showed Lee with 55% approval, down 10 points from a similar poll in May.
The poll also found that Tennessee voters disapprove of most elements of the new state law limiting COVID-19 safety measures.
- "Interestingly, members of both parties thought that this bill was a bad idea," Vanderbilt political science professor and poll co-director John Geer said in a statement. "It's a sign that the legislature, in this particular case, was out of touch with the broader public."
Meanwhile: 60% of respondents supported public hearings for the redistricting process, which is underway in Tennessee.
- 35% of voters want to keep Nashville intact in one congressional district while 14% said they were against the idea.
- 39% said they neither supported nor opposed keeping Nashville intact.
The big picture: President Biden has a 32% approval rating in Tennessee, according to the poll.
- 44% said they'd like to see former President Trump run again in 2024, including 79% of Republicans.
The fine print: The poll surveyed 1,002 registered Tennessee voters Nov. 16-Dec. 6, with a margin of error of +/- 3.7 percentage points.
