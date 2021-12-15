Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

If you're among those mourning the loss of The Flying Saucer and its giant, fluffy pretzels, you might want to make note of a new special at Von Elrod's.

Every Tuesday, the Germantown restaurant and bar is giving customers a free Bavarian soft pretzel with any two beer purchases.

🥨 They're also reviving something called a "s'mores pretzel," which is dipped in marshmallow, sprinkled with graham cracker dust, and drizzled with chocolate.