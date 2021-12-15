Von Elrod's new soft pretzel deal
If you're among those mourning the loss of The Flying Saucer and its giant, fluffy pretzels, you might want to make note of a new special at Von Elrod's.
- Every Tuesday, the Germantown restaurant and bar is giving customers a free Bavarian soft pretzel with any two beer purchases.
🥨 They're also reviving something called a "s'mores pretzel," which is dipped in marshmallow, sprinkled with graham cracker dust, and drizzled with chocolate.
More Nashville stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Nashville.