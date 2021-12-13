Music Monday: Our favorite 2021 songs
For this week's Music Monday, Adam and Nate each picked their 12 favorite songs of 2021.
- Nate's top favorite from 2021 is "Long Distanced Conjoined Twins" by Home Is Where, while Adam's is "Renegade" by Big Red Machine featuring Taylor Swift.
- The playlist alternates among all their favorites.
🥳 Please send us your favorite songs of the year by emailing [email protected] and we'll feature them in our first playlist of 2022!
