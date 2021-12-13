Music Monday: Our favorite 2021 songs

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

For this week's Music Monday, Adam and Nate each picked their 12 favorite songs of 2021.

Nate's top favorite from 2021 is "Long Distanced Conjoined Twins" by Home Is Where, while Adam's is "Renegade" by Big Red Machine featuring Taylor Swift.

The playlist alternates among all their favorites.

🥳 Please send us your favorite songs of the year by emailing [email protected] and we'll feature them in our first playlist of 2022!