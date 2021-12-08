Your favorite Titans game day traditions
👋 Nate here. Adam and I have a theory that when it comes to football, Nashville is more of a "watch the Titans at home" kind of town than a sports bar town.
- With that in mind, we have two questions for Axios readers: What is your Titans game day food ritual — where do you get takeout and what's your favorite order?
- And if you do have a favorite sports bar for watching football, please let us know.
📬 Just email [email protected] with your answers and we'll include them in upcoming coverage.
💭 For me, one sports bar is head and shoulders above the rest: Situated behind a Bellevue shopping center is Alley Pub, where there are discount wings and 2-for-1 drafts on Sundays.
