Your favorite Titans game day traditions

👋 Nate here. Adam and I have a theory that when it comes to football, Nashville is more of a "watch the Titans at home" kind of town than a sports bar town.

With that in mind, we have two questions for Axios readers: What is your Titans game day food ritual — where do you get takeout and what's your favorite order?

And if you do have a favorite sports bar for watching football, please let us know.

📬 Just email [email protected] with your answers and we'll include them in upcoming coverage.

💭 For me, one sports bar is head and shoulders above the rest: Situated behind a Bellevue shopping center is Alley Pub, where there are discount wings and 2-for-1 drafts on Sundays.