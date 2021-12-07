Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Mayor John Cooper's proposed $568 million capital spending plan for new buildings and infrastructure projects will be up for a vote when the Metro Council meets tonight.

Why it matters: The spending plan will need to survive a series of amendments seeking to delete some of Cooper's proposed projects.

One amendment would reroute $15 million earmarked for a zoo parking garage to transit and pedestrian safety projects.

Councilmembers have also proposed to defund the Wharf Park project located on the river south of downtown, as well as the Jefferson Street interstate cap project.

Driving the news: Also on the council agenda tonight is Councilmember Burkey Allen's new tax incentive proposal for downtown area developers to include workforce and affordable housing units in their projects.