Metro Council tackles Cooper spending plan
Mayor John Cooper's proposed $568 million capital spending plan for new buildings and infrastructure projects will be up for a vote when the Metro Council meets tonight.
Why it matters: The spending plan will need to survive a series of amendments seeking to delete some of Cooper's proposed projects.
- One amendment would reroute $15 million earmarked for a zoo parking garage to transit and pedestrian safety projects.
- Councilmembers have also proposed to defund the Wharf Park project located on the river south of downtown, as well as the Jefferson Street interstate cap project.
Driving the news: Also on the council agenda tonight is Councilmember Burkey Allen's new tax incentive proposal for downtown area developers to include workforce and affordable housing units in their projects.
- Council will also vote on a proposal to create the Office Of Housing and Homelessness.
More Nashville stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Nashville.