18 mins ago - Politics
Metro Council tackles Cooper spending plan
Adam Tamburin
An exterior shot of the large marble Metro Courthouse in Nashville.
The Metro Courthouse. Photo: Mark Humphrey/AP

Mayor John Cooper's proposed $568 million capital spending plan for new buildings and infrastructure projects will be up for a vote when the Metro Council meets tonight.

Why it matters: The spending plan will need to survive a series of amendments seeking to delete some of Cooper's proposed projects.

  • One amendment would reroute $15 million earmarked for a zoo parking garage to transit and pedestrian safety projects.
  • Councilmembers have also proposed to defund the Wharf Park project located on the river south of downtown, as well as the Jefferson Street interstate cap project.

Driving the news: Also on the council agenda tonight is Councilmember Burkey Allen's new tax incentive proposal for downtown area developers to include workforce and affordable housing units in their projects.

