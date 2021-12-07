Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Tennessee health commissioner Lisa Piercey expects the state to start receiving new COVID-fighting pills in the coming weeks.

Piercey predicts this will trigger a "paradigm shift" in the pandemic, with a renewed emphasis on quickly identifying COVID-19 infections.

Why it matters: Both oral drugs headed for release — from Merck and Pfizer — reduce the likelihood of hospitalization and death for COVID patients.

Piercey told reporters Monday she expects the Merck pill to reach the state by the end of the month, while the Pfizer pill could arrive by January.

Yes, but: Both drugs require patients to start medications within days of the onset of symptoms.

"If you think about the normal course of how this plays out, that can get really tricky," Piercey said, noting that people often wait to get tested for the virus a few days after they notice symptoms.

People will have to act faster to get the benefits of the pills. "Rapid testing, specifically, is going to be a really important component," Piercey said.

The details: Piercey doesn't know exactly when the pills will be available in Tennessee. Both companies are asking the FDA for emergency authorization; a federal advisory committee last week recommended authorizing the Merck pill.

The U.S. plans to buy millions of both pills.

The health department will release more information soon about the state's plan for distributing its supply, Piercey says.

By the numbers: New cases in Tennessee continue to rise. As of Sunday, the state recorded a rolling seven-day average of 1,904 cases, in line with numbers from mid-October.

Meanwhile: The Omicron variant has been detected in the neighboring states of Georgia and Missouri. Piercey expects it to arrive in Tennessee soon.