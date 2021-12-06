Music Monday: Saluting Sondheim

👋 Adam here. Nate graciously agreed to let me take over Music Monday this week to honor Stephen Sondheim, the Broadway legend who died Nov. 26 at 91.

Many eloquent tributes have been written about the man behind the music of "Sweeney Todd" and "Into the Woods," among many others. I won't pretend I can put his genius into words, so I have instead selected some of his songs for our Axios Nashville playlist.

Even if you're not a musical theater aficionado, I think you'll find something to enjoy. Sondheim's ability to translate the ache of the human experience into music and lyrics should be recognized alongside Dolly Parton, John Prine, and the greats of other genres.

🎵 Of note: One new discovery I included is Rita Moreno's spellbinding take on "Somewhere" from the upcoming film adaptation of "West Side Story."

Madonna, Barbra Streisand and Frank Sinatra also make appearances on the playlist.

📬 By the way: It's beginning to sound a lot like Christmas. Start sending in your holiday playlist recommendations to [email protected]