Tennessee Gov. Lee grants clemency to 17

Gov. Bill Lee announced Thursday he would grant clemency to 17 people, including exonerating a man wrongfully convicted in a 2006 killing.

Lee also said his administration would establish a process to fast-track consideration for people sentenced under a harsh drug-free school zone law the legislature scaled back in 2020.

Why it matters: Criminal justice reforms were central to Lee's campaign for governor. His decision to make clemency announcements before the end of his term is a break from the previous administration.

Critics have said Lee was too slow to make progress, but on Thursday he told reporters "very serious decisions take a tremendous amount of time and thoughtful deliberation."

Lee's move came after his administration loosened requirements for clemency.

By the numbers: Lee granted the exoneration, 13 pardons for those who had already served their sentences, and three commutations that reduced sentences.

Meanwhile: Tennessee's previous school zone drug law was criticized as discriminatory because it could be used to arbitrarily increase sentences for drug offenses within 1,000 feet of a school even if a child was not endangered.

The General Assembly changed the law last year, reducing the radius to 500 feet and only allowing for enhanced sentences if children were exposed to drugs.

Yes, but: Lee's office said 335 people were still incarcerated under the old version of the law.