Blood shortage hits Nashville

A blood shortage in the Nashville area reached such a crisis level that Vanderbilt University Medical Center deputy CEO Wright Pinson told employees their help was "urgently needed" in upcoming blood drives by the American Red Cross.

Why it matters: A shortfall will occur in the coming weeks, affecting the Red Cross' ability to "adequately replenish supplies of blood and blood products," Pinson said.

Driving the news: The Red Cross reports the anticipated shortfall is due to the holidays and recent COVID-19 spikes.

At VUMC, Middle Tennessee's largest hospital, blood conservation tactics have been deployed.

What he's saying: Pinson underscored the urgency of the situation by closing his letter with, "I am asking you to please take this opportunity to help our patients by giving the gift of life through scheduling time to donate during this holiday season."