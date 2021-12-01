AT&T plans for bombing anniversary

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

AT&T is planning to mark the one-year anniversary of the Christmas Day bombing that damaged its Nashville operations with donations to local nonprofits Second Harvest Food Bank of Middle Tennessee and Thistle Farms.

What she's saying: AT&T Tennessee president Joelle Phillips, said Tuesday during a meeting of the Special Bombing Review Commission that the company selected those nonprofits because of their willingness to help people in vulnerable situations.

Thistle Farms supports women who survive trafficking, prostitution, and addiction.

"They do a lot of work with people who just find themselves in a really dark place," Phillips said. "I'm glad there are people in our community who are trying to help people find their way out of those kinds of places."

The details: A company spokesperson tells Axios that more information on the donations will be released in the coming weeks.

Flashback: The suicide bombing took place outside an AT&T network facility on Second Avenue, hobbling telephone, Internet, and 911 services across the region.

Phillips' remarks to the commission focused largely on the company's early efforts to restore service in the midst of a heavily restricted federal crime scene.

She said the crisis exposed the need for the company to work more closely with law enforcement moving forward.

What's next: Construction is still underway to restore the facility, which will stay in the same location. Phillips said it could be done by the end of next year.