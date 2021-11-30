Hanukkah event calendar in Nashville

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Hanukkah began Sunday night and several local events are planned throughout the rest of the week as the holiday continues through Monday evening.

🕎 Chabad of Nashville has a limited supply of menorahs and candles for the public. If you're interested. you can contact [email protected] for more details.

🕯 The Temple on Harding Pike is hosting daily menorah lightings at 5:30pm in its parking lot, along with other events.

💻 Congregation Micah is hosting candle lightings and other events that are accessible online.

🍽 East Nashville restaurant Butcher & Bee is serving a special Hanukkah menu featuring sweet potato latkes and braised brisket every day through the weekend.

🎵 East Side Tribe is teaming up with the Jewish Federation & Jewish Foundation of Nashville and Middle Tennessee to host a celebration 7pm Wednesday at Inglewood Lounge.

🍺 The Jewish Federation is hosting an ugly sweater Hanukkah party for young professionals on Thursday at Fat Bottom Brewing in The Nations.

🎉 Gordon Jewish Community Center is hosting its annual Hanukkah Fest outdoors on Sunday. Tickets include dinner and games. $12 for adults, $6 for kids.