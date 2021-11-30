Hanukkah event calendar in Nashville

Hanukkah began Sunday night and several local events are planned throughout the rest of the week as the holiday continues through Monday evening.
🕎 Chabad of Nashville has a limited supply of menorahs and candles for the public. If you're interested. you can contact [email protected] for more details.
🕯 The Temple on Harding Pike is hosting daily menorah lightings at 5:30pm in its parking lot, along with other events.
💻 Congregation Micah is hosting candle lightings and other events that are accessible online.
🍽 East Nashville restaurant Butcher & Bee is serving a special Hanukkah menu featuring sweet potato latkes and braised brisket every day through the weekend.
🎵 East Side Tribe is teaming up with the Jewish Federation & Jewish Foundation of Nashville and Middle Tennessee to host a celebration 7pm Wednesday at Inglewood Lounge.
🍺 The Jewish Federation is hosting an ugly sweater Hanukkah party for young professionals on Thursday at Fat Bottom Brewing in The Nations.
🎉 Gordon Jewish Community Center is hosting its annual Hanukkah Fest outdoors on Sunday. Tickets include dinner and games. $12 for adults, $6 for kids.
More Nashville stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Nashville.