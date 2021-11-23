Thanksgiving travel returns in Tennessee

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Thanksgiving travel is almost back to normal in Tennessee, according to AAA projections.

AAA predicts more than 1.2 million Tennessee residents this year will leave home for the holiday, only 3% behind pre-pandemic levels.

By the numbers: A vast majority are expected to travel by car, but AAA estimates more than 36,000 Tennesseans will fly out of town.

Nationwide, AAA expects some 53.4 million people will travel for Thanksgiving. That marks the biggest year-over-year increase the group has logged since 2005.

Be smart: Nashville International Airport expects to see a surge of holiday passengers starting Wednesday.