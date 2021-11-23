7 hours ago - Business
Thanksgiving travel returns in Tennessee
Adam Tamburin
Passengers waiting at Nashville International Airport.
Passengers waiting at Nashville International Airport. Photo: Robert Alexander/Getty Images

Thanksgiving travel is almost back to normal in Tennessee, according to AAA projections.

By the numbers: A vast majority are expected to travel by car, but AAA estimates more than 36,000 Tennesseans will fly out of town.

  • Nationwide, AAA expects some 53.4 million people will travel for Thanksgiving. That marks the biggest year-over-year increase the group has logged since 2005.

Be smart: Nashville International Airport expects to see a surge of holiday passengers starting Wednesday.

  • If you're flying out of BNA, officials recommend you arrive two hours early to allow time to get through security.
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Nashville.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Nashville stories

No stories could be found

Nashvillepostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Nashville.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more