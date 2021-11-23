Thanksgiving travel returns in Tennessee
Thanksgiving travel is almost back to normal in Tennessee, according to AAA projections.
- AAA predicts more than 1.2 million Tennessee residents this year will leave home for the holiday, only 3% behind pre-pandemic levels.
By the numbers: A vast majority are expected to travel by car, but AAA estimates more than 36,000 Tennesseans will fly out of town.
- Nationwide, AAA expects some 53.4 million people will travel for Thanksgiving. That marks the biggest year-over-year increase the group has logged since 2005.
Be smart: Nashville International Airport expects to see a surge of holiday passengers starting Wednesday.
- If you're flying out of BNA, officials recommend you arrive two hours early to allow time to get through security.
