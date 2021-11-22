11 hours ago - Things to Do
Music Monday: Happy birthday Nate
Nate Rau
The Carmonas performing on stage.
The Carmonas performing. Photo courtesy of The Carmonas

In honor of Nate's birthday today, this week's Music Monday playlist features 42 of his favorite songs.

  • Growing up in a small town in northwest Indiana (the Region), Nate's main sources of music discovery were the alternative rock radio station Q101 and his older sister's cassette and CD collection.
  • He is a fanatic who spends most of his free time listening to music, reading album reviews, and listening to music podcasts. For six years, he was the music business reporter at the Tennessean. Also, Nate is married to a singer-songwriter from the band The Carmonas.
  • Let Nate know what you think about his playlist, send song recs to [email protected], and follow our playlist on Spotify!
