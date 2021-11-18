Nov 18, 2021 - Politics
TN to cops resisting mandates: "We want you"
Adam Tamburin
Gov. Bill Lee at an event in July wearing a black suit jacket and no tie
Gov. Bill Lee at an event in July. Photo: Dylan Hollingsworth/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Gov. Bill Lee on Wednesday sent a message to law enforcement officers in other parts of the country resisting vaccine mandates: "We want you."

  • The governor said the state would help cover moving costs for officers who want to move here to join the Tennessee Highway Patrol.

What he's saying: Lee said in a statement his pitch was targeted to officers "who want to work in a state that doesn't get in the middle of personal health decisions."

  • In the video, he told officers he would "work to make sure your freedoms are protected."

Between the lines: Lee didn't explicitly mention the COVID vaccine, but his message referred to pushback against "restrictive mandates."

Driving the news: Republican leaders in Tennessee have taken high-profile steps to fight vaccine mandates and local efforts to stop the spread of the virus.

  • Lee recently signed a Republican-backed law that heavily restricts COVID safety measures.

By the numbers: 49% of Tennessee residents are fully vaccinated, according to state data updated this week.

