Titans claim top spot in NFL power rankings
The Titans this week ascended to the top of the Axios Sports' NFL power rankings after extending their winning streak to six games.
- Respect has been hard to come by for the Titans. Despite knocking off AFC contenders Buffalo and Kansas City in October, they'd been slowly creeping up the rankings.
- Following Sunday's win over the Saints, the Titans climbed three spots to No. 1.
Why it matters: The top ranking validates the belief this is the Titans' best chance at a Super Bowl in more than a decade.
- Axios Nashville is calling it: Super Bowl or bust.
