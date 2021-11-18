Nov 18, 2021 - Sports
Titans claim top spot in NFL power rankings
Nate Rau
Table: Axios Visuals
The Titans this week ascended to the top of the Axios Sports' NFL power rankings after extending their winning streak to six games.

  • Respect has been hard to come by for the Titans. Despite knocking off AFC contenders Buffalo and Kansas City in October, they'd been slowly creeping up the rankings.
  • Following Sunday's win over the Saints, the Titans climbed three spots to No. 1.

Why it matters: The top ranking validates the belief this is the Titans' best chance at a Super Bowl in more than a decade.

  • Axios Nashville is calling it: Super Bowl or bust.
