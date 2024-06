😏 Women on TikTok have the hots for Marlins assistant general manager Gabe Kapler, who's gone viral for filming himself getting dressed and narrating his daily activities. (New Times)

💰 If you rent your house on Airbnb, you can lose your homestead exemption. A local couple had to pay $15,000 in back taxes after renting out their kids' empty bedrooms. (7 News)

🗳️ Suspended Miami-Dade Commissioner Joe Martinez is running for sheriff — even as he awaits trial for his alleged involvement in a corruption scheme. He has denied the charges. (Miami Herald)