Credit: Axios

We're down to the final two in our search for Miami's best Cuban sandwich — and we're not too surprised with the final matchup.

State of plate: Sanguich De Miami won big (78%) against Havana Harry's while Enriqueta's Sandwich Shop (51%) barely defeated Versailles.

Flashback: Sommer and Martin's top pick was Enriqueta's, if folks needed a reminder.

What's next: This is the final round of voting before we crown the winner.