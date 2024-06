🍴 Bombay Darbar, the beloved Indian restaurant in Coconut Grove, opened its third location in Doral. A second location opened in Fort Lauderdale in 2018. (New Times)

🌀 The Federal Emergency Management Agency's Disaster Relief Fund is on pace to run out of funds by August, the peak of hurricane season. The announcement came ahead of what forecasters are predicting to be an "extremely active" season. (Miami Herald)

🏄 An investment group has been quietly meeting with Miami Mayor Francis Suarez and other officials to propose a water-oriented sports and amusement park at the Miami Marine Stadium property on Virginia Key, which has been closed since 1992. (Miami Herald)