We began with 16 Cuban sandwiches. Now just four remain in our hunt to crown the best Cubano in Miami.

Winners: Sanguich De Miami (73%) defeated Tinta y Café.

Havana Harry's (72%) bested Las Olas.

Enriqueta's Sandwich Shop (64%) took down El Rey de las Fritas.

Versailles Cuban Restaurant (52%) squeaked out a victory over sister restaurant La Carreta.

What's next: Round Three voting is now open! Head to our website to cast your votes.

Enriqueta's takes on Versailles. Sanguich faces Havana Harry's. Who will advance to the championship round?