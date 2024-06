Brother Marquis, a member of the pioneering Miami rap group 2 Live Crew, died this week at age 57 of natural causes. (Miami Herald)

🌊 A group of environmentalists and divers are pushing to protect the reef line just off South Beach — with the eventual hopes to declare it a marine park where fishing in some areas could be off-limits. (WLRN)

⚾ The Marlins hosted Flanigan's Fest on Saturday, giving fans free, one-of-a-kind Flanigan's-themed jerseys. By Tuesday, fans were selling the green jerseys for as much as $150 on eBay. (New Times)