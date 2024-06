Wondering if your name is on this year's Atlantic hurricane season list?

We've got you covered.

Zoom in: Here's this year's list.

Alberto, Beryl, Chris, Debby, Ernesto, Francine, Gordon, Helene, Isaac, Joyce, Kirk, Leslie, Milton, Nadine, Oscar, Patty, Rafael, Sara, Tony, Valerie and William.

If the season exhausts that list, we move on to World Meteorological Organization-approved supplemental names instead of Greek letters, as used to be the standard.

Flashback: Before the U.S. started naming storms in 1953, it just used years and the order they arrived to differentiate between them.

At first, only women's names were used (rude), but men's names entered the mix by 1978, according to NOAA.

Between the lines: The WMO uses a list of names that rotates every six years, but it will retire names if the storm damage is severe enough.