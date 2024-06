🏒 The Panthers are back in the Stanley Cup Final after eliminating the Rangers over the weekend. (NHL)

Florida will look to win its first-ever championship. Game 1 is Saturday against the Edmonton Oilers.

🍸 Two Miami bars, Medium Cool and Kaiju, were included in Esquire's Best Bars in America 2024. (New Times)

🤝 Partnership programs between local school districts and universities that train and incentivise students to become teachers have been found to be mostly successful but far too small to solve the state's teacher shortage. (WLRN)

🐝 A Tampa Bay seventh grader won the 2024 Scripps National Spelling Bee on Thursday. (Axios)

🚔 Miami Beach "intensified" enforcement of its anti-camping law, arresting unsheltered people for sleeping in public. (Miami Herald)