Didn't score tickets to Bad Bunny's concerts? No stress. There's plenty to do around town this holiday weekend. 🍜 Celebrate AAPI month at the third-annual Asian Street Food Festival at Smorgasburg Miami, Wynwood's outdoor food court.

The free event will feature guest chefs, dozens of vendors and dishes from an array of Asian countries.

Friday (6pm–12am), Saturday (12pm–10pm) and Sunday (12pm–8pm).

✈️ Catch dozens of airplanes and watercraft along Miami Beach's shoreline for the Hyundai Air & Sea Show, which honors first responders.

The free event is at Lummus Park on Saturday and Sunday, beginning at 12pm.

There's a concert on Sunday, beginning at 7pm.

🎟️ Creative Field Day at Crandon Park brings together artists and designers to "embrace your inner child."

The inaugural event will feature a BBQ lunch, music and classic games like kickball and tug-of-war.

Noon–5pm on Saturday. Tickets start at $10.

🍻 Cross county lines for the Flamingo Flea Memorial Day BBQ edition at Tarpon River Brewing.