Things to do: Memorial Day celebrations, Asian Street Food Festival
Didn't score tickets to Bad Bunny's concerts? No stress. There's plenty to do around town this holiday weekend.
🍜 Celebrate AAPI month at the third-annual Asian Street Food Festival at Smorgasburg Miami, Wynwood's outdoor food court.
- The free event will feature guest chefs, dozens of vendors and dishes from an array of Asian countries.
- Friday (6pm–12am), Saturday (12pm–10pm) and Sunday (12pm–8pm).
✈️ Catch dozens of airplanes and watercraft along Miami Beach's shoreline for the Hyundai Air & Sea Show, which honors first responders.
- The free event is at Lummus Park on Saturday and Sunday, beginning at 12pm.
- There's a concert on Sunday, beginning at 7pm.
🎟️ Creative Field Day at Crandon Park brings together artists and designers to "embrace your inner child."
- The inaugural event will feature a BBQ lunch, music and classic games like kickball and tug-of-war.
- Noon–5pm on Saturday. Tickets start at $10.
🍻 Cross county lines for the Flamingo Flea Memorial Day BBQ edition at Tarpon River Brewing.
- The free, pop-up marketplace will feature dozens of local vendors, food options and live music.
- 12pm–4pm.
