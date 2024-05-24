43 mins ago - News

Things to do: Memorial Day celebrations, Asian Street Food Festival

Didn't score tickets to Bad Bunny's concerts? No stress. There's plenty to do around town this holiday weekend.

🍜 Celebrate AAPI month at the third-annual Asian Street Food Festival at Smorgasburg Miami, Wynwood's outdoor food court.

  • The free event will feature guest chefs, dozens of vendors and dishes from an array of Asian countries.
  • Friday (6pm–12am), Saturday (12pm–10pm) and Sunday (12pm–8pm).

✈️ Catch dozens of airplanes and watercraft along Miami Beach's shoreline for the Hyundai Air & Sea Show, which honors first responders.

  • The free event is at Lummus Park on Saturday and Sunday, beginning at 12pm.
  • There's a concert on Sunday, beginning at 7pm.

🎟️ Creative Field Day at Crandon Park brings together artists and designers to "embrace your inner child."

  • The inaugural event will feature a BBQ lunch, music and classic games like kickball and tug-of-war.
  • Noon–5pm on Saturday. Tickets start at $10.

🍻 Cross county lines for the Flamingo Flea Memorial Day BBQ edition at Tarpon River Brewing.

  • The free, pop-up marketplace will feature dozens of local vendors, food options and live music.
  • 12pm–4pm.
