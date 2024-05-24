"Extraordinary" hurricane season predicted

The 2024 Atlantic hurricane season is likely to be extremely active, according to the U.S. government's official seasonal outlook released yesterday.

Why it matters: Hurricanes are nature's largest and costliest storms, and parts of Florida are still recovering from Idalia, which struck the Big Bend region in August.

"This season is looking to be an extraordinary one in a number of ways," said NOAA administrator Rick Spinrad in a press conference.

By the numbers: The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration is forecasting 85% odds of an above-normal season, with 17–25 named storms of tropical storm intensity or greater.

Eight to 13 of those are predicted to become hurricanes. Four to seven are expected to become major hurricanes of Category 3 or greater.

This is the highest hurricane season outlook that NOAA has ever issued for its May outlook, Spinrad said.

NOAA is projecting just a 5% chance of a below-average season.

Threat level: This season will officially start on June 1 in unparalleled territory.

There are record to near-record warm ocean waters in every part of the Atlantic, from the Caribbean to the "Main Development Region," where many of the fiercest storms with the highest odds of affecting the U.S. get their start.

Stunning stat: The Caribbean's current average ocean temperature is higher than the 1991–2020 typical peak for an entire season, whereas the Main Development Region's ocean heat content is at Aug. 10 levels.

The Gulf of Mexico is also warmer than average.

