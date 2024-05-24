Cafecito: ⚾ Miami to host 2026 World Baseball Classic

🖼️ The Wolfsonian–FIU has a new exhibit that celebrates the 100-year anniversary of the start of the Harlem Renaissance. (Miami Herald)

The show, "Silhouettes: Image and Word in the Harlem Renaissance," runs through June 23.

✍️ A new two-year study by Miami-Dade County's Historic Preservation Board sets out to examine the area's migrant farmworker communities and their historical significance to the region. (WLRN)

At least one site associated with the community will be nominated to the national register of historic places at the end of the study.

🥖 A new wine bar, Magie, is set to open next week in the old Sherwoods location along Northeast Second Avenue in Little River. (New Times)

⚾ Miami's loanDepot Park will again host the final game of the 2026 World Baseball Classic. (MLB)