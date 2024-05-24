34 mins ago - News

Cafecito: ⚾ Miami to host 2026 World Baseball Classic

🖼️ The Wolfsonian–FIU has a new exhibit that celebrates the 100-year anniversary of the start of the Harlem Renaissance. (Miami Herald)

  • The show, "Silhouettes: Image and Word in the Harlem Renaissance," runs through June 23.

✍️ A new two-year study by Miami-Dade County's Historic Preservation Board sets out to examine the area's migrant farmworker communities and their historical significance to the region. (WLRN)

  • At least one site associated with the community will be nominated to the national register of historic places at the end of the study.

🥖 A new wine bar, Magie, is set to open next week in the old Sherwoods location along Northeast Second Avenue in Little River. (New Times)

⚾ Miami's loanDepot Park will again host the final game of the 2026 World Baseball Classic. (MLB)

