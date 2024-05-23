🏒 Panthers shut out New York
The Panthers beat the New York Rangers 3-0 last night to take Game 1 of the NHL's Eastern Conference Final.
Tale of the tape: Florida goalie Sergei Bobrovsky recorded his second career post-season shutout.
- Matthew Tkachuk gave the Cats an early 1-0 lead with his fifth goal of the playoffs.
What's next: Game 2 is Friday in New York.
