1 hour ago - News

🏒 Panthers shut out New York

headshot
headshot
Sergei Bobrovsky of the Florida Panthers defends against the New York Rangers

Sergei Bobrovsky defends against the New York Rangers in Game 1 yesterday. Photo: Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

The Panthers beat the New York Rangers 3-0 last night to take Game 1 of the NHL's Eastern Conference Final.

Tale of the tape: Florida goalie Sergei Bobrovsky recorded his second career post-season shutout.

  • Matthew Tkachuk gave the Cats an early 1-0 lead with his fifth goal of the playoffs.

What's next: Game 2 is Friday in New York.

avatar

Subscribe for more Axios Miami in your inbox.

Read the full edition
🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Miami stories

No stories could be found

Miamipostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Miami.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more