💰 Cafecito: Millions for the World Cup
😋 Three chefs opened a new dining destination and experience on Biscayne Boulevard in downtown yesterday. The B100M is a new chef's collective and three-in-one restaurant. (Miami Herald)
🏈 A former University of Florida recruit sued Gators football coach Billy Napier and others this week over a failed name, image and likeness (NIL) deal worth nearly $14 million. (WLRN)
- University of Georgia quarterback Jaden Rashada was originally set to play with UM, but backed out and signed with UF.
️⚽️ Miami-Dade commissioners approved nearly $36 million in public funding and services to host the seven World Cup games at Hard Rock Stadium in 2026. (Miami Herald)
- The initial estimate of $49 million garnered public pushback.
🌱
Support local journalism by becoming a member.
Learn more
More Miami stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Miami.
🌱
Support local journalism by becoming a member.
Learn more