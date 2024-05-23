1 hour ago - News

💰 Cafecito: Millions for the World Cup

😋 Three chefs opened a new dining destination and experience on Biscayne Boulevard in downtown yesterday. The B100M is a new chef's collective and three-in-one restaurant. (Miami Herald)

🏈 A former University of Florida recruit sued Gators football coach Billy Napier and others this week over a failed name, image and likeness (NIL) deal worth nearly $14 million. (WLRN)

  • University of Georgia quarterback Jaden Rashada was originally set to play with UM, but backed out and signed with UF.

️⚽️ Miami-Dade commissioners approved nearly $36 million in public funding and services to host the seven World Cup games at Hard Rock Stadium in 2026. (Miami Herald)

  • The initial estimate of $49 million garnered public pushback.
🌱

