Cafecito: 🏀 Bam Adebayo honored as elite defender

🍴 Hate Mondays Tavern in Kendall was named among Yelp's Top 100 BBQ Spots 2024 at the 75th spot. (Miami New Times)

🏀 The Heat's Bam Adebayo was named to the NBA's All-Defensive First Team, his fifth consecutive time making an All-Defensive Team, the most in franchise history. (NBA)

Jaime Jaquez Jr. became the first Heat draft pick to be named first-team All-Rookie since Michael Beasley in 2009. ( Sun Sentinel)

🚧 A pilot project for road elevation in a chronically flooded Florida Keys neighborhood is set to begin this summer after years of development. (WLRN)