Casa Sensei serves a Rock 'n' Roll spicy mango margaritai. Photo: Courtesy of The Dana Agency

Are you craving some mango goodness but your morals are stopping you from stealing a neighbor's fruit? You can stop by these Miami restaurants for a mango cocktail – or make them at home once you find your own sweet stash.

☀️ Mango Sunshine at The Betsy Hotel's Piano Bar: Tequila, mango and yellow chartreuse make a great three-piece band.

2 oz. tequila

0.75 oz. lime juice

0.25 oz. agave

1.5 oz. mango puree

0.25 oz. yellow Chartreuse

0.25 oz. Benedictine

5 mint leaves

🤘 Casa Sensei's Rock 'n' Roll spicy mango margarita: We would drive to Fort Lauderdale for a good mango margarita.

0.75 oz. mango puree

0.75 oz. Triple Sec

1.5 oz. lime juice

0.75 oz. simple syrup

0.5 jalapeños sliced

Togarashi spiced rim

100 ml. mango Rock 'n' Roll Tequila

💥 Italian American Smash at The Canvas Bar: Grab a drink at Edgewater's new hangout.