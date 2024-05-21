May 21, 2024 - News

Restaurants share mango cocktail recipes

Casa Sensei's Rock N Roll Spicy Mango Margarita

Casa Sensei serves a Rock 'n' Roll spicy mango margaritai. Photo: Courtesy of The Dana Agency

Are you craving some mango goodness but your morals are stopping you from stealing a neighbor's fruit?

  • You can stop by these Miami restaurants for a mango cocktail – or make them at home once you find your own sweet stash.

☀️ Mango Sunshine at The Betsy Hotel's Piano Bar: Tequila, mango and yellow chartreuse make a great three-piece band.

  • 2 oz. tequila
  • 0.75 oz. lime juice
  • 0.25 oz. agave
  • 1.5 oz. mango puree
  • 0.25 oz. yellow Chartreuse
  • 0.25 oz. Benedictine
  • 5 mint leaves

🤘 Casa Sensei's Rock 'n' Roll spicy mango margarita: We would drive to Fort Lauderdale for a good mango margarita.

  • 0.75 oz. mango puree
  • 0.75 oz. Triple Sec
  • 1.5 oz. lime juice
  • 0.75 oz. simple syrup
  • 0.5 jalapeños sliced
  • Togarashi spiced rim
  • 100 ml. mango Rock 'n' Roll Tequila

💥 Italian American Smash at The Canvas Bar: Grab a drink at Edgewater's new hangout.

  • 6 mint leaves (placed in shaker)
  • 1.5 oz. Maker's Mark bourbon
  • 0.25 oz. Campari
  • 1 oz. mango juice
  • 0.5 oz. lemon juice
