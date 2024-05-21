Restaurants share mango cocktail recipes
Are you craving some mango goodness but your morals are stopping you from stealing a neighbor's fruit?
- You can stop by these Miami restaurants for a mango cocktail – or make them at home once you find your own sweet stash.
☀️ Mango Sunshine at The Betsy Hotel's Piano Bar: Tequila, mango and yellow chartreuse make a great three-piece band.
- 2 oz. tequila
- 0.75 oz. lime juice
- 0.25 oz. agave
- 1.5 oz. mango puree
- 0.25 oz. yellow Chartreuse
- 0.25 oz. Benedictine
- 5 mint leaves
🤘 Casa Sensei's Rock 'n' Roll spicy mango margarita: We would drive to Fort Lauderdale for a good mango margarita.
- 0.75 oz. mango puree
- 0.75 oz. Triple Sec
- 1.5 oz. lime juice
- 0.75 oz. simple syrup
- 0.5 jalapeños sliced
- Togarashi spiced rim
- 100 ml. mango Rock 'n' Roll Tequila
💥 Italian American Smash at The Canvas Bar: Grab a drink at Edgewater's new hangout.
- 6 mint leaves (placed in shaker)
- 1.5 oz. Maker's Mark bourbon
- 0.25 oz. Campari
- 1 oz. mango juice
- 0.5 oz. lemon juice
