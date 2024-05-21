Cafecito: Nursing homes shutting down

🏈 Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa missed voluntary offseason workouts but attended practice yesterday as he and the team negotiate a new contract. (CBS Sports)

🚗 Miami Northwestern seniors showed up to prom in Lamborghinis, Rolls-Royces and a Tesla Cybertruck. (Miami Herald)

💸 Hundreds of Florida nursing homes have shuttered amid the rising cost of commercial property insurance. (New York Post)