Cafecito: Nursing homes shutting down
🏈 Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa missed voluntary offseason workouts but attended practice yesterday as he and the team negotiate a new contract. (CBS Sports)
🚗 Miami Northwestern seniors showed up to prom in Lamborghinis, Rolls-Royces and a Tesla Cybertruck. (Miami Herald)
💸 Hundreds of Florida nursing homes have shuttered amid the rising cost of commercial property insurance. (New York Post)
