May 20, 2024 - News

Pic du jour: Miami ❤️ Tampa

headshot
headshot
Axios reporters Sommer Brugal and Kathryn Varn

Sommer (left) and Kathryn (right). Photo: Courtesy to Axios

👋 Sommer here! I took advantage of my weekend trip to St. Pete to visit family and coworked on Friday with Axios Tampa Bay reporter Kathryn Varn!

  • We spent the day at Paradeco Coffee Roaster gabbing about all things Florida (and, of course, writing the newsletters)!
avatar

Subscribe for more Axios Miami in your inbox.

Read the full edition
🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Miami stories

No stories could be found

Miamipostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Miami.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more