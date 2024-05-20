Cafecito: Seven Mile Bridge future uncertain

🥲 The Seven Mile Bridge, which connects Miami to Key West, could eventually be replaced, Florida transportation officials say. (Local 10)

Officials say the bridge is safe, but maintenance costs have increased.

🔎 A private Muslim school in Golden Glades is facing scrutiny from the state Department of Education after a prayer leader made inflammatory comments about Jewish people. (Miami Herald)

The department is threatening to revoke the school's vouchers if employee information is not turned over.

👀 Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava and four county commissioners were invited to an exclusive VIP club at the Miami Grand Prix to present a proclamation to Miami Dolphins team owner Stephen Ross. (Miami Herald)