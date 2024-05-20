58 mins ago - News

Cafecito: Seven Mile Bridge future uncertain

Illustration of a classic car with a "Cafecito" license plate.

Illustration: Lindsey Bailey/Axios

🥲 The Seven Mile Bridge, which connects Miami to Key West, could eventually be replaced, Florida transportation officials say. (Local 10)

  • Officials say the bridge is safe, but maintenance costs have increased.

🔎 A private Muslim school in Golden Glades is facing scrutiny from the state Department of Education after a prayer leader made inflammatory comments about Jewish people. (Miami Herald)

  • The department is threatening to revoke the school's vouchers if employee information is not turned over.

👀 Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava and four county commissioners were invited to an exclusive VIP club at the Miami Grand Prix to present a proclamation to Miami Dolphins team owner Stephen Ross. (Miami Herald)

  • Levine Cava left before the race started, but the four commissioners stayed to watch, raising ethics questions.
🌱

Miamipostcard

