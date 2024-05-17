Cafecito: 🚌 Uber shuttles coming to Hard Rock
🚌 Uber plans to launch new ride-share shuttles at Hard Rock Stadium and in other cities this summer. (CNBC)
🚧 Eastbound State Road 836 will close down for a few hours every day beginning tonight and ending May 24 for construction of the I-395/SR 836/I-95 Design-Build Project. (Miami Herald)
- Construction begins tonight at 11pm until 9am Saturday, and occurs overnight every day 10pm through 5:30am from Monday until next Friday.
📹 Ring camera footage led to an altercation between the owners of El Jardin Latino Restaurant and an intruder Thursday. (7News Miami)
