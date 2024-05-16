Cafecito: One-year scooter ban

May 16, 2024 - News

Illustration: Allie Carl/Axios

👀 Doral Mayor Christi Fraga is urging four former city officials to reconsider a lawsuit they filed against the city after it revoked a pension plan that gave elected officials lifetime pensions and health and life insurance. (Miami Herald)

🛴 The village of Key Biscayne stopped short of permanently banning e-bikes and motorized scooters, instead agreeing to a one-year ban with the hope that state law will soon enable them to impose nuanced regulations, like age restrictions. (WLRN)

  • The one-year ban permits device use in bike lanes, and not on sidewalks, along Crandon Boulevard, a road that had been excluded from the emergency ban.

The Florida driver accused of hitting a bus of Mexican farmworkers near Ocala on Tuesday, killing eight of the passengers, pleaded not guilty to driving under the influence-manslaughter. (Associated Press)

  • The Farmworker Association of Florida held a vigil for the victims last night.
