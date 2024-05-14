Village of Key Biscayne leaders on Tuesday are set to discuss prohibiting the use of scooters and electric bikes throughout the entire village, including Crandon Boulevard. Why it matters: The new ordinance would replace the village's 60-day emergency order, enacted in February, that banned such devices on all roads except for Crandon, which is not within the village's jurisdiction. Last week, Miami-Dade commissioners agreed to let the village enforce its regulation on the main throughway, despite county ownership.

State of play: Electric bikes, motorized scooters and mobility devices won't be allowed on streets, sidewalks, bicycle paths, trails or the beach, per the proposal.

The ban excludes Crandon Park and Bill Baggs Cape Florida State Park.

The big picture: The move comes months after a Key Biscayne resident on a traditional bike died after colliding with a preteen riding an electric bike, prompting calls for a ban.

Context: In March, Miami-Dade Commissioner Raquel Regalado proposed a speed cap and other rules for scooters and e-bikes, the Miami Herald reported, but said she would later narrow the rules to just Key Biscayne.

Last week, commissioners approved the resolution.

Key Biscayne village manager Steve Williamson called the commission's vote "a step in the right direction," according to Islander News. "It's exciting. We've jumped over this hurdle."

Between the lines: The village was unable to more narrowly tailor the ban because state law limits what regulations local governments can place on e-bikes and scooters, a spokesperson told Axios.

A legislative push that would have given local governments more power, including the ability to set age requirements for scooter use, failed in this year's session, per the Herald.

What's next: If village officials approve the ordinance, it will still need county commission approval and a 60-day awareness and public education campaign before it can go into effect.