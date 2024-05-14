2 hours ago - News

Cafecito: 😋 Itamae is back!

Animated illustration of a white heron bouncing a soccer ball on its head.

Illustration: Brendan Lynch/Axios

👀 Itamae, the popular Japanese-Peruvian restaurant that closed last year, is reopening with a new focus and name. Itamae Ao, set to open in Midtown this week, will offer an intimate upscale dining experience. (Miami Herald)

⚖️ The city of Miami is appealing a judge's ruling that found it had racially gerrymandered its voting districts. (Miami Herald)

  • The appeal was submitted one day after the commission deferred a resolution that would've approved a settlement agreement with local voting rights groups that sued the city in 2022 over the city districts.

🚧 The Parkland school building where 17 students and faculty members were murdered in 2018 will be demolished next month. (Sun Sentinel)

  • It's yet to be determined what will be built in its place. Meanwhile, a memorial is planned for a 1-acre site at the former Heron Bay Golf Club.
