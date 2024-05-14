Cafecito: 😋 Itamae is back!

👀 Itamae, the popular Japanese-Peruvian restaurant that closed last year, is reopening with a new focus and name. Itamae Ao, set to open in Midtown this week, will offer an intimate upscale dining experience. (Miami Herald)
⚖️ The city of Miami is appealing a judge's ruling that found it had racially gerrymandered its voting districts. (Miami Herald)
The appeal was submitted one day after the commission deferred a resolution that would've approved a settlement agreement with local voting rights groups that sued the city in 2022 over the city districts.
🚧 The Parkland school building where 17 students and faculty members were murdered in 2018 will be demolished next month. (Sun Sentinel)
It's yet to be determined what will be built in its place. Meanwhile, a memorial is planned for a 1-acre site at the former Heron Bay Golf Club.