🌀 Shopping ahead for hurricane season

In true Miami time, we're a week late in recognizing National Hurricane Preparedness Week, but with an "extremely active" season approaching, we're extending the recognition and encouraging folks to start scouting for supplies now to avoid headaches later.

Why it matters: Hurricanes are typically nature's costliest storms in the U.S. and some of the deadliest. Outlooks for the upcoming season are foreboding, with the possibility of five major hurricanes.

Zoom in: The Florida Division of Emergency Management created a disaster supplies kit checklist that ranges from food, water and first-aid supplies to insurance documents and medicine.

The checklist recommends over 60 items, which can seem intimidating, if not expensive.

Yes, but: You can find almost everything at your local general retail store.

Axios Tampa Bay reporter Yacob Reyes found 30 items on the list for under $200 at Walmart.

Martin's thought bubble: My neighborhood lost power for six hours Thursday — good practice for hurricane season.