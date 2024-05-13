Cafecito: ⚽ Miami's spend on World Cup

️⚽️ Miami-Dade County is expected to spend up to $46 million in cash subsidies, donated police services and other expenses to host seven World Cup matches in 2026. (Miami Herald)

⚖️ Attorney General Ashley Moody this week filed a lawsuit against new Biden administration rules that defend access to transgender medical care. Blanket bans on gender-affirming care are considered "presumptively discriminatory," per the new regulations. Florida has passed several such bans in recent years. (Florida Phoenix)

🧠 Miami Dade College is set to launch Florida's first four-year bachelor's degree program in artificial intelligence in the fall. (NBC 6)