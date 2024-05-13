21 mins ago - News

✈️ Americans flock to Taylor Swift's Eras Tour in Europe

Photo illustration of a ticket with Taylor Swift stamped on it

Illustration: Natalie Peeples/Axios. Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

American Swifties are headed across the pond to see Taylor Swift's European leg of her Eras Tour, which kicked off in Paris last week.

  • Americans bought 20% of the tickets for her four sold-out Paris shows, per the AP.

Why it matters: Swift's tour boosted local economies across the U.S. last year. Many European cities are anticipating the same boom.

Zoom in: Tickets for Swift's remaining U.S. shows — including three in Miami in October — have skyrocketed since her last album dropped.

  • On Friday, tickets for Swift's first show at Hard Rock Stadium ranged from $1,831 to upward of $5,000 on StubHub.

More: Ticket prices in Europe

