✈️ Americans flock to Taylor Swift's Eras Tour in Europe
American Swifties are headed across the pond to see Taylor Swift's European leg of her Eras Tour, which kicked off in Paris last week.
- Americans bought 20% of the tickets for her four sold-out Paris shows, per the AP.
Why it matters: Swift's tour boosted local economies across the U.S. last year. Many European cities are anticipating the same boom.
Zoom in: Tickets for Swift's remaining U.S. shows — including three in Miami in October — have skyrocketed since her last album dropped.
- On Friday, tickets for Swift's first show at Hard Rock Stadium ranged from $1,831 to upward of $5,000 on StubHub.
More: Ticket prices in Europe
