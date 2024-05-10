7 hours ago - News

Things to do this weekend: Mother's Day events and more

It's Mother's Day weekend, and there's plenty to do around town.

The annual Fort Lauderdale Air Show is back, with flight performances and events throughout the weekend.

  • Saturday and Sunday, 11am–3pm, at Hugh Taylor Birch State Park
  • Setting up chairs on the street is prohibited, but spectators can buy a ticket to the Drop Zone premium beach area, starting at $26 for children, or find a public location on the beach.

This is your last chance to secure a ticket to tour a U.S. Navy ship during Fleet Week Miami. Tickets for Sunday's free tours launch online Friday morning, but they are going fast.

  • The tours will be held from 9am–11am and from 1pm–4pm.
  • Parking is available at PortMiami.
  • Here's the full Fleet Week schedule, including events on Saturday.

Mother's Day celebrations: For the last-minute planners, Miami New Times curated a list of restaurants and events to browse.

  • If art is more the vibe for you and mom, OCISLY Ceramics is hosting a full day of events in the garden, including painting, wheel throwing and sculpting classes. Tickets range from $45–$60.
