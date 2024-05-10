Share on email (opens in new window)

It's Mother's Day weekend, and there's plenty to do around town. The annual Fort Lauderdale Air Show is back, with flight performances and events throughout the weekend.

Saturday and Sunday, 11am–3pm, at Hugh Taylor Birch State Park

Setting up chairs on the street is prohibited, but spectators can buy a ticket to the Drop Zone premium beach area, starting at $26 for children, or find a public location on the beach.

This is your last chance to secure a ticket to tour a U.S. Navy ship during Fleet Week Miami. Tickets for Sunday's free tours launch online Friday morning, but they are going fast.

The tours will be held from 9am–11am and from 1pm–4pm.

Parking is available at PortMiami.

Here's the full Fleet Week schedule, including events on Saturday.

Mother's Day celebrations: For the last-minute planners, Miami New Times curated a list of restaurants and events to browse.