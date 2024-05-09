30 mins ago - News

Cafecito: Homeless Trust project moves forward

🌊 A $2.7 billion plan to protect parts of Miami-Dade County against hurricane storm surges is expected to head to Congress for authorization. (WLRN)

👀 Javier Ortiz, the controversial former Miami police captain, joined Gov. Ron DeSantis' Florida State Guard in February. Complaints against Ortiz allege beatings, false arrests and harassment. (Miami Herald)

🏨 Miami-Dade County commissioners pushed along a plan to convert a Cutler Bay hotel into a subsidized apartment complex for seniors experiencing homelessness, despite opposition from Cutler Bay and its residents. (Miami Herald)

