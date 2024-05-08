Cafecito: The Underline for Hialeah

🍕 Stanzione 87, named one of the top pizza spots in the country in 2022, closed after 11 years in Brickell. The announcement indicated the restaurant could be reopening in another location in the future. (Miami Herald)

🚴 Hialeah wants to replicate The Underline, the 10-mile linear park that runs under the Metrorail. (WLRN)

The city commission approved a 5,000 linear foot version for underutilized Metrorail space within city limits.

👋 Broward County schools deputy superintendent of operations Judith Marte is retiring in June, a year earlier than expected. Marte's announcement is the latest in a string of departures from officials in the district. (Sun Sentinel)

🤑 A Publix in Miami Shores sold the winning Powerball ticket, estimated at $214 million. (WSVN)