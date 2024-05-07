Cafecito: Suarez subpoenaed in Kapoor probe

💬 Miami Mayor Francis Suarez gave a sworn statement last month under subpoena related to the ongoing investigation into developer Rishi Kapoor, who was sued in December by the Securities and Exchange Commission for allegedly defrauding investors in his real estate projects. (Miami Herald)

Specifics of Suarez's testimony are unknown, but news of it comes as he faces federal investigations into whether he used his public office for private gain.

✔️ Fort Lauderdale's Pier Sixty-Six could become a historic structure if approved by the City Commission today. (Sun Sentinel)

😞 Perricone's Marketplace & Café announced it is closing May 16 after the beloved restaurant's nearly three decades in Miami. (New Times)