Cafecito: 👋 Club Space goes on vacation

🎭 Renovation plans for the Ace Theater in Coconut Grove are in the finalization stage with the National Park Service, which offers donations for preservation under the African American Civil Rights Network Act of 2017. (WLRN)

Owners of the historic site hope to reopen it by the end of the summer.

💰 Florida ranked second in the country for elder fraud for the fourth year in a row, with residents over 60 losing nearly $300 million in 2023, according to a recently released FBI report. (Sun Sentinel)

🚄 Brightline announced last week it would stop offering most of its frequent traveler passes in June, including its train pass for travelers between Orlando and South Florida, which was announced in October. (New Times)

🚧 Club Space is closing in June for summer for renovations, with plans to reopen in the fall. (Time Out Miami)