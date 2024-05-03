🍕 Our pizza champion

Round of applause for Mister 01, Miami's best pizza spot, according to Axios readers.

State of slice: The championship round pitted top seeds Mister 01 and Lucali against each other.

Mister 01 came out on top, with 58% of the vote.

Bracket: Axios visuals

Reminder: This was a highly unscientific survey, but we hope the competition solidified in everyone's minds that Miami is, in fact, a pizza city.

More importantly, we hope this week reminded you to celebrate the amazing servers, chefs and families who make the Miami food scene shine.

Thanks for voting! If you enjoyed the bracket and have ideas for another one we should run, hit reply or email [email protected].

