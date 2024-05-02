Cafecito: New voting map agreement proposed

⛔ The Florida Department of Transportation is expected to shut down the westbound ramp on the Rickenbacker Causeway for drivers leaving Key Biscayne beginning tonight at 9pm. (New Times)

The closure, which will last until 5am tomorrow, comes weeks after an initial closure resulted in bottleneck of hundreds of cars

🤝 The city of Miami reached an agreement with advocacy groups on a new voting map. The proposed map would replace the current boundaries, which a federal judge ruled were unconstitutional and racially gerrymandered. (WLRN)

The City Commission will vote on May 9 whether to enter into a settlement agreement.

🏈 The Miami Dolphins extended the contracts for one more season for two of the team's top young talents: receiver Jaylen Waddle and pass rusher Jaelan Phillips, who were both first-round picks in the 2021 NFL Draft. (Miami Herald)