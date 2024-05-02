2 hours ago - News

Cafecito: New voting map agreement proposed

⛔ The Florida Department of Transportation is expected to shut down the westbound ramp on the Rickenbacker Causeway for drivers leaving Key Biscayne beginning tonight at 9pm. (New Times)

  • The closure, which will last until 5am tomorrow, comes weeks after an initial closure resulted in a bottleneck of hundreds of cars attempting to leave the island and hours of traffic delays.

🤝 The city of Miami reached an agreement with advocacy groups on a new voting map. The proposed map would replace the current boundaries, which a federal judge ruled were unconstitutional and racially gerrymandered. (WLRN)

  • The City Commission will vote on May 9 whether to enter into a settlement agreement.

🏈 The Miami Dolphins extended the contracts for one more season for two of the team's top young talents: receiver Jaylen Waddle and pass rusher Jaelan Phillips, who were both first-round picks in the 2021 NFL Draft. (Miami Herald)

