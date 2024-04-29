😓 Rough weekend for Panthers, Heat

The Panthers were unable to close out their playoff series against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday, falling 6–3 on the road.

Lightning center Steven Stamkos scored two goals to help Tampa Bay fend off postseason elimination.

Yes, but: Florida still leads the series 3–1, and history is against the Lightning. Only four NHL teams have ever overcome a 3–0 series deficit.

What's next: The series returns to South Florida tonight for Game Five. You can watch on ESPN at 7pm.

Meanwhile, the Heat also lost this weekend, a 104–84 defeat at home, to the Celtics. Boston now leads the series 2–1.

The Celts never trailed in the game, led by strong performances by stars Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown.

What's next: Game Four is tonight in Miami. Watch at 7:30pm on TNT.