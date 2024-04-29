3 hours ago - Sports

😓 Rough weekend for Panthers, Heat

TAMPA, FL - APRIL 27: Nicholas Paul #20 of the Tampa Bay Lightning shoots the puck for a goal against Sergei Bobrovsky #72 of the Florida Panthers in Game Four of the First Round of the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Amalie Arena.

It was a rough night for the Panthers in Game Four. Photo: Mike Carlson/NHLI via Getty Images

The Panthers were unable to close out their playoff series against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday, falling 6–3 on the road.

  • Lightning center Steven Stamkos scored two goals to help Tampa Bay fend off postseason elimination.

Yes, but: Florida still leads the series 3–1, and history is against the Lightning. Only four NHL teams have ever overcome a 3–0 series deficit.

What's next: The series returns to South Florida tonight for Game Five. You can watch on ESPN at 7pm.

Meanwhile, the Heat also lost this weekend, a 104–84 defeat at home, to the Celtics. Boston now leads the series 2–1.

  • The Celts never trailed in the game, led by strong performances by stars Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown.

What's next: Game Four is tonight in Miami. Watch at 7:30pm on TNT.

