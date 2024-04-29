😓 Rough weekend for Panthers, Heat
The Panthers were unable to close out their playoff series against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday, falling 6–3 on the road.
- Lightning center Steven Stamkos scored two goals to help Tampa Bay fend off postseason elimination.
Yes, but: Florida still leads the series 3–1, and history is against the Lightning. Only four NHL teams have ever overcome a 3–0 series deficit.
What's next: The series returns to South Florida tonight for Game Five. You can watch on ESPN at 7pm.
Meanwhile, the Heat also lost this weekend, a 104–84 defeat at home, to the Celtics. Boston now leads the series 2–1.
- The Celts never trailed in the game, led by strong performances by stars Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown.
What's next: Game Four is tonight in Miami. Watch at 7:30pm on TNT.
